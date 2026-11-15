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Lady Panthers Make Strong Showing in State Tournament
4 days ago
Lady Panthers Make Strong Showing in State Tournament. The Jal High School Lady Panthers opened the 2026 NMAA Class 2A State Volleyball Championships at Rio Rancho High School with a thrilling split on Thursday, November 12, before moving into Friday’s elimination bracket. Entering the state tournament with a 14-9 record, the Panthers wasted no time making a statement in their Thursday afternoon opener against the Tucumcari Rattlers. Jal stunned the 19-4 Rattlers, snapping Tucumcari’s 11-game winning streak with a dominant 3-0 sweep. Behind the season-long offensive firepower of senior outside hitter Mayrin Nieto, who entered the tournament with 190 kills, and the steady distribution of junior setter Abigail Darden (335 assists), Jal controlled the tempo from the opening serve to advance in the winners’ bracket.