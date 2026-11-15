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Idaho's playoff dreams slip away in 4th-quarter collapse against No. 23 UC Davis | FULL HIGHLIGHTS
4 days ago
MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho's four-game winning streak and playoff hopes came to an end Saturday night at the Kibbie Dome in heartbreaking fashion, as the Vandals fell to No. 23 UC Davis 28-24. In the fourth quarter, with just under six minutes to go, Idaho led UC Davis 24-21. The Aggies had the ball at Idaho's 41-yard line on fourth-and-2, and the Vandals came away with a massive stop, putting the ball back in the offense's hands with a chance to put the game away.