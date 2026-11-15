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BYU Sweeps Big 12 Titles, Repeats as Tournament Champions
By Brenna Seyoum,4 days ago
MANSFIELD, Texas — No. 14 BYU women’s soccer (13-3-5, 8-1-2 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Baylor 3-2 on Saturday evening to claim the Big 12 Soccer Tournament championship. With tonight’s win, BYU became the first team since West Virginia in 2013 and 2014 to win back-to-back conference tournament championships. The Cougars also became the first team to sweep the conference regular-season and tournament titles since TCU in 2021.