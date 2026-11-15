undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Week in Review: Language Industry News November 8-14
By MultiLingual Staff,4 days ago
This week’s stories explore how the language industry is redefining intelligence in the AI era, balancing technological advancement with cultural understanding, human expertise, and community impact. Expansion. RWS launched Weava, a content transformation platform designed to help enterprises adapt content for local markets while maintaining brand voice, quality, and...