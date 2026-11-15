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Moore, Bonterra Unveil AI-Driven Fundraising Tools
By The NonProfit Times,4 days ago
Constituent experience management company Moore launched TRUSTbuilder AI, a visibility audit and generative engine optimization (GEO) service intended to help nonprofits strengthen how artificial intelligence platforms describe and recommend them. The offering combines Moore-developed technology and expertise in nonprofit fundraising, communications and digital strategy to help nonprofits respond to changes...