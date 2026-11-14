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PT Weekend: Paavo Järvi
12 days ago
Growing up in Soviet-ruled Estonia, conductor Paavo Järvi found that highly drilled Tchaikovsky performances left him cold. But hearing a live Leonard Bernstein performance in 1988 completely transformed his view. The performance revealed the music's living, breathing emotion and inspired Järvi to make Tchaikovsky central to his career. In today's program, Paavo Järvi leads the North German Radio Elbphilharmonie in the final movements of Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 3.