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Prugar’s 3-And-Out: Penn State Sinks Gophers
By Jarrod Prugar,4 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It was Penn State early and often as it sunk the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-14 Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. The game featured a fumble on the first drive for Minnesota and the Nittany Lions never looked back as they jumped to a 28-0 halftime lead before a touchdown on their first and last drives of the second half cemented the scoring effort for the home team.