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City of Ashland: Open House on Proposed Madrone Ridge Property Acquisition on December 17, 5-7pm
By City of Ashland,4 days ago
Open House on proposed Madrone Ridge property acquisition set for December 17, 5 to 7 p.m. Members of the public are invited to an Open House for the Madrone Ridge Property, hosted by Western Rivers Conservancy, on Thursday, December 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ashland Community Center (59 Winburn Way). The Open House will focus on the potential uses of the property and funding considerations, if purchased by Western Rivers Conservancy, and transferred to the City of Ashland for long-term ownership.