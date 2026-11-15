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Ashland Nominations Are Open for the 2027 Volunteer Spirit Community Service Award
By City of Ashland,5 days ago
Nominations for the 2027 Volunteer Spirit Community Service Award. In recognition of the contribution of public sector volunteers, the Mayor and City Council present the annual Volunteer Spirit Community Service Award in memory of James M. Ragland. Through Mr. Ragland’s involvement in numerous public sector volunteer efforts, he contributed significantly to the physical and social fabric of the community that we enjoy today.