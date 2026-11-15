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Oregon State falls to Boise State 46-41 in high-scoring thriller
By Brett Taylor,4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho - Oregon State fell to No. 24 Boise State, 46-41, at Albertsons Stadium in a high-scoring shootout that came down to the final minutes. Quarterback Maalik Murphy had a career night, completing 31 of 39 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns. His performance topped his previous career-high of 371 yards he threw against Fresno State on Sept. 6, 2025.