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Garrett Bradbury And D’Andre Swift Are At The Heart Of The Bears’ Protection Issues
By Erik Lambert,4 days ago
The Chicago Bears have had some problems with their pass protection in recent weeks. More specifically, their interior pass protection. Right tackle Darnell Wright has been outstanding as usual. Even left tackle Theo Benedet has played above expectations. The source of their struggles has come from inside. The problem is where? Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson have had occasional breakdowns, but the true source of the issues stems from two men: center Garrett Bradbury and running back D’Andre Swift.