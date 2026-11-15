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Surviving No 1st Rounders Will Require An Uncomfortable Chicago Bears Draft Strategy
By Erik Lambert,4 days ago
The Chicago Bears find themselves without a 1st round pick going into a draft for the first time since 2022. General manager Ryan Poles has created a situation that his predecessors stared down in years past. Jerry Angelo did it after the Jay Cutler trade. Ryan Pace did it after the Khalil Mack trade. This is easily the biggest challenge for any GM. Can you put together a productive draft without the relative safety net that 1st round picks are? Rest assured, it is a situation that has sunk plenty of regimes in the past.
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