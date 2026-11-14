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Jensen Huang Resigns: Why Nvidia’s Crisis Could Spill Further Into Bitcoin
By Jordan Lyanchev,13 days ago
The immediate threat is to NVDA, but given the company's enormous influence over AI and US equities, the danger expands to essentially all markets. Jensen Huang officially stepped down as CEO and board member of Nvidia following days of escalating scrutiny over reported extramarital relationships and questions surrounding one of them that US officials suspected could involve Chinese intelligence.