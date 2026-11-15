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Flights resume at Louisville airport but effects of nationwide ground stop issues still linger
4 days ago
Flights have resumed after the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop on Friday, but many planes aren't back on schedule yet. At Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, you can expect lingering issues on Sunday. The airport saw 32 departing flights and 17 arriving flights canceled on Saturday, following 53 cancelations...