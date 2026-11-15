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Colorado Buffaloes Football Early History
4 days ago
The University of Colorado’s football program started more as a reaction than in a planned manner. In 1890, the growing university fielded a soccer team, but it struggled to find nearby opponents. The team decided to change course mid-season, hastily switching from soccer to American football. The switch was reckless and destined to fail, as only 2 of the eleven team members aged 16 to 29 had ever seen a gridiron contest. With little guidance and no coach, player John Nixon studied magazine and textbook accounts of strategy and rules of play. Hopefully his academic studies were stronger than his pigskin studies, because as the University records show, that forst season was painful.
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