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The Nevada Wolfpack’s Early Football History
12 days ago
The University of Nevada, Reno launched its football program in the autumn of 1896, when the institution was still known as Nevada State University. Coached by Frank Taylor, the team played its inaugural game on October 24, 1896, against a town squad from Wadsworth, Nevada. Playing on Evans Field in Reno, Nevada earned a dominant 30–0 victory. However, the fledgling program faced harsh early realities against established West Coast competition, dropping its remaining two games that season by lopsided scores to Belmont Academy and the California junior varsity squad.