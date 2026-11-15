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Louisville Cardinals Early Football History
4 days ago
The University of Louisville football program transitioned from informal club play into official varsity competition in the fall of 1912. Before establishing a unified athletic department, teams composed primarily of medical students represented the school on an unofficial level. To launch its inaugural varsity squad, the university hired Lester Larson, a typewriter salesman and former end on the University of Chicago’s 1905 national championship team under Amos Alonzo Stagg.