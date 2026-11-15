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Highway 50 Domination; Montrose & Delta both cruise in playoff victories
By Garrett BrownSpence Breed,4 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Red Hawks hosted Air Academy in a rematch of the regular season finale and won 49-0. Montrose won the first meeting 46-14. Air Academy started with the ball, but didn’t keep it for long. The ball was on the ground in the rain, and Cache Oberg fell on it. Rian Reeder got the Red Hawks’ offense going with a carry to the outside and was down at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Lincoln Jones pummeled his way across the goal line to open the scoring at 6-0.