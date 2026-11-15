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Isabella County shooting kills 2, injures 1
By Samantha Hurst,4 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting in Mount Pleasant left two people dead and a third injured early Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post troopers and the Sixth District Special Investigation Section responded to the 4700 block of Commons Drive at approximately 4:15 a.m. The two people who died have been identified as a 21-year-old man from Jackson and an 18-year-old woman from Ludington.