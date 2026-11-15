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“Blue Tsunami” Sweeps Georgia, Bottoms Makes History
By BlackPress USA,4 days ago
The race was called on Nov. 3 at 9:24 p.m., which is much earlier than most elections. The atmosphere of the Marriott Marquis located in downtown Atlanta was only a mere sample of the excitement statewide. The event hall could barely hold the guests as the line for access passes extended across the entire lobby floor. Everyone came in some of their best attire, sporting unmistakable blue diamond pins with the words, “Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor.”
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