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World Triathlon Data Breach Exposed Athlete Medical Information and More
By Ryan Heisler,4 days ago
World Triathlon yesterday disclosed a data security incident in which an unauthorized party accessed its databases and copied personal records of members, athletes, entrants, technical officials, coaches, and staff — including medical information athletes provide for event medical delegates. In a memo to national federations dated November 13 and...