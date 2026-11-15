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Rex Ryan’s Status for ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ Revealed After Arrest
By Cole Sullivan,5 days ago
Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan was in the news for the wrong reasons this week. After stepping away from coaching in 2016, Ryan joined ESPN as an NFL analyst, primarily appearing on “Sunday NFL Countdown.” However, he turned himself in to Nashville authorities early Wednesday morning after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his truck on Broadway Street.