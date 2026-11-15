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Showers expected all day Sunday
By Emma Burns,4 days ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Sunday will feature widespread showers and high temperatures in the upper 40’s, and low 50’s. Showers are expected to move into East Texas from the west just after midnight. By daybreak, widespread rain is expected across the area, so if you’re heading to church early in the morning, grab the umbrella! A few thunderstorms are possible; we are not anticipating any severe weather. Strong winds and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding is likely. The heaviest rain looks to move out by tomorrow evening, though a few showers could linger into early Monday morning. We look to dry out for a few days before chances for rain return to the forecast by Thursday. Have a great night!