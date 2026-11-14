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Johnson Earns All-Region; Leads Simpson At NCAA Regionals
12 days ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Simpson College men's team placed ninth with 264 points in the 8K as James Johnson led Simpson with a sixth place finish at the NCAA Regionals. James Johnson placed sixth in the men's 8K, finishing in 24:28.3 with a 4:55.3 average mile and a score of six. Johnson's sixth place mark is the best of any Storm runner since Spencer Moon's third place finish in 2022. With his finish, Johnson earned All-Region honors for being a top-35 finisher in the race.