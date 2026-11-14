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Volleyball Close Out 2026 Season Against Green Bay on Senior Day
4 days ago
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The RMU volleyball team (7-20, 5-11 HL) closed out its 2026 season Saturday afternoon, falling to Green Bay (17-10, 10-6 HL) in straight sets at the UPMC Events Center on Senior Day. The Phoenix earned the victory by scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17. Lauren Decker led the Colonials offensively with nine kills while adding a team-high 12 digs. Tia Schultz and Layla Todd followed with seven kills apiece, while Todd also collected 10 digs and a service ace.