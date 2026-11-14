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Simpson Football Comes To A Close On Senior Day Against Central
12 days ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa - Simpson (4-6) lost to Central (IA) (6-4) 35-10 on Saturday to close out the regular season for the Storm. Simpson scored all 10 of its points in the second quarter, highlighted by a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that cut Central (IA)'s lead from 14-0 to 14-7. Simpson finished with 18 first downs and 33:08 of possession, while Central (IA) rushed for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Simpson also passed for 192 yards without an interception and added 124 yards on the ground.