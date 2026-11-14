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Fleshner Paces Storm At NCAA Regionals
12 days ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Simpson College placed 14th in the women's 6k led by Eva Fleshner with 418 points at the NCAA Midwest Regionals on Saturday. Eva Fleshner led Simpson College in the 6k, placing 41st in 22:47.5, a new personal best, with a 6:06.8 average mile. Ava Bussey finished 67th in 23:22.4, while Brylee Schechinger placed 98th in 23:59.1. Emma Miller added a 103rd-place finish in 24:04.7.