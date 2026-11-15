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Grand Theft Auto Revs Up Big Revenue
By Jamie Wildejamie@thedailyupside.com,4 days ago
We got a pandemic, ChatGPT and 31 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before we got Grand Theft Auto VI. Earlier this month, we even got a blue Texas. But the game, whose twice-delayed release became a meme about the nonstop passage of time, is finally scheduled to launch this Thursday, Nov. 19. Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA VI for short, will take players to a virtual Florida called Leonida where they’ll tear up the streets of Vice City as criminal power couple Lucia and Jason.