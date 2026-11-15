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Nuggets finish road week strong after setback in Houston
By JOEY FREEBURG,4 days ago
The Nuggets week on the road began with a defeat to the Rockets, but Denver made up for it with a strong finish. The Nuggets did not make their latest road trip easy, but they made it worthwhile. After an offensive struggle in Houston on Monday, Denver recovered with a tense victory in Memphis and another win over New Orleans on Saturday. The 2–1 week from Nov. 8–14 pushed the Nuggets to 7–4, giving them consecutive victories and a more encouraging outlook before returning home.