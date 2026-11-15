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'Enough is enough! Pack your bags and get out!' - Romario demands immediate sacking of Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti after 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan
By Adhe Makayasa,4 days ago
Romario has called on Brazilian Football Confederation president Samir Xaud to sack Ancelotti before the five-time world champions slide into a deeper crisis. Despite suffering a last-16 elimination against Norway at the 2026 World Cup, the Italian had his contract extended until 2030. However, Saturday's setback at the Singapore National Stadium prompted the former striker and current Brazilian senator to demand an immediate change in the dugout.