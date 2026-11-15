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Bomb Threat Shuts Down Peoria Riverfront, Forces Evacuations Into Saturday
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
A bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables in Peoria set off a chaotic Friday evening along the city's riverfront, prompting a one-mile evacuation order that stretched across the Illinois River into East Peoria, shut down Interstate 74, and forced the cancellation of a Jon Pardi concert at the Peoria Civic Center. Police said a suspicious package was rendered safe later that night, but the facility itself still had not been cleared early Saturday, and evacuations were expected to continue.