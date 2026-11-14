undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cafecito Lounge Opens Second Antioch Café With Free Conchas, Mystery Prizes
By Tony Ng,3 days ago
Cafecito Lounge is throwing open the doors on its second Antioch café this weekend, with a ribbon cutting set for 8 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at the new Rivertown location inside Luxe Studios on W. 4th Street. The coffee shop, owned by Liz and Daniel Jiminez, already quietly tested the space with a soft opening on Thursday, and now it's ready for its full public debut complete with raffles, free pastries and a run of giveaways for early arrivals.
2