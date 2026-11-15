undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Becht, Hansen combine to push Penn State past Minnesota 42-14
By TRAVIS JOHNSON - Associated Press,4 days ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Rocco Becht threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and Penn State pulled away from Minnesota 42-14 on Saturday. Carson Hansen ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, Ben Brahmer caught two touchdown passes and Penn State’s defense suffocated Minnesota early under a swirling mix of mist and flurries to become bowl eligible at Beaver Stadium.