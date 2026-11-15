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Vikings Top Panthers 58-49
4 days ago
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - The Vikings opened the CCS/SAA tournament with a win against the LaGrange College Panthers 58-49 on Saturday. Briaiah Lewis lead the way with 17 points. The Panthers found the bottom of the bucket to get the day started, but Jeryn Jarrett put the Viking's ahead by finding space beyond the arch to knock down the three. It was a scrappy game through the first quarter. LaGrange set the tone early, applying pressure down the court to suffocate the Viking offense. Both teams racked up turnovers as they competed on defense. But it was Berry who triumphed at the end of the first quarter as Isabella Ramirez turned in a layup before the deadline to make the score 11-9 when the buzzer sounded.