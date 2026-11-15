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8 near-perfect sci-fi miniseries that hook you in the first episode
By Debopriyaa Dutta,4 days ago
The best science fiction stories have a habit of going on forever. Franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, and even Alien enter the world with such incredible momentum that we're still making sequels and spin-offs all these decades later. After all, part of what makes sci-fi so great is the opportunity to imagine alternate entire worlds, galaxies, and universes, and then explore them indefinitely. But sometimes, you just want to watch something that can be finished in a single weekend. That's where miniseries come in.