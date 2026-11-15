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ICC judges close Afghanistan investigation covering alleged US war crimes
By Joy Nzuzi Esengo,5 days ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday ordered the termination of the portion of its Afghanistan investigation that could implicate US military and intelligence personnel, restricting the tribunal’s inquiry to alleged crimes committed by the Taliban. Seated at The Hague, the court is an independent, permanent tribunal established to...
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