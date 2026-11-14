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Lions Fall to Washburn Saturday in Season Finale
12 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. — Missouri Southern football closed its 2026 season Saturday afternoon with a 28-20 loss to Washburn at Yager Stadium. The Lions (4-7, 3-6 MIAA) battled throughout the contest, outgaining the Ichabods (8-2-1, 7-2 MIAA) on the ground and finding success with their rushing attack, but two interceptions proved costly as Washburn capitalized on turnovers to secure the eight-point victory.