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Boylen's three touchdowns help Brown County knock out Camp Point Central in state quarterfinals clash
By bschmidt,4 days ago
Brown County beat Camp Point Central 28-6 in the Class 1A State Quarterfinals on Saturday. #KHQA #KHQANews #localnews #news #weather #sports #video #quincy #illinois #hannibal #missouri #iowa. KHQA is an Illinois, Missouri and Iowa based station and a CBS and ABC Television affiliate owned by Rincon Broadcasting Group LLC. KHQA...
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