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SHOOTING: Euro Confederation chief Ratner removed from ISSF Presidential election ballot, is appealing to CAS; this is all about Russia
By Rich Perelman,4 days ago
★ The Sports Examiner: Chronicling the key competitive, economic and political forces shaping elite sport and the Olympic Movement.★. ★ To get the daily Sports Examiner Recap by e-mail: sign up here! ★. ≡ ISSF ELECTIONS AND RUSSIA ≡. The Olympic Movement has been roiled by politics for decades and...