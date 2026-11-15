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A Guide to Hudson Valley’s Historic Dining Spots
By Kristen Baughman,4 days ago
The Hudson Valley’s historic dining spots worth a trip include The ’76 House in Tappan, The Thayer Hotel at West Point, and Mohonk Mountain House near New Paltz. Three more, the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck, the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, and Troutbeck in Amenia, complete the list. Age alone doesn’t connect them. Each property holds a specific place in the region’s history, from the imprisonment of a British officer to gatherings that advanced the civil rights cause.
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