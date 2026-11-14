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Miguel Bronchud: Exploring CAR-T Therapy for Colorectal and Other Solid Tumors
3 days ago
Miguel Bronchud, veteran cancer clinician and researcher, shared on LinkedIn:. “Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), newer constructs such as degrader-antibody conjugates, and CAR-T therapies are being tested in common cancers. CAR-T therapy involves several sequential steps, from leukapheresis and T-cell activation to genetic modification, ex vivo expansion, lymphodepletion and CAR-T cell infusion.