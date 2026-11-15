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PFW men’s soccer falls in back-to-back championships to Cleveland State
By Nia Hinson,4 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team came up just short of winning its first Horizon League Championship. The Mastodons held a 2-1 lead over Cleveland State to start off the second half after a goal from Christian Agyekum and a penalty kick from Karsten Ternes. The Vikings then responded with a penalty kick of their own in the 63rd minute to tie the match up at two.