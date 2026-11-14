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Princess Ghida Talal Honored Professor Nizar Tannir with the Award for Excellence in Cancer Research – KHCC
4 days ago
King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center shared on X:. “Princess Ghida Talal honored Professor Nizar Tannir of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center with the Award for Excellence in Cancer Research, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to kidney cancer research and treatment. Her Highness Princess Ghida Talal...