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Ranjit Manchanda: Can Tu-Stroma Improve Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer?
3 days ago
Ranjit Manchanda, Co-Lead of Screening Prevention and Epidemiology Unit, Wolfson Institute of Population Health at Queen Mary University of London, shared on LinkedIn:. “Delighted to see our paper out in Nature Medicine. Tu-stroma, a tumor-associated long noncoding RNA enriched in serum extracellular vesicles (EVs), shows excellent initial performance characteristics as...