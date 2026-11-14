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Aleix Prat: A Major Step Toward Bringing CAR-T Therapies to Solid Tumors
4 days ago
Aleix Prat, Director of the Clínic Barcelona Comprehensive Cancer Center, shared on LinkedIn:. “A major milestone for cancer research and innovation at Clínic Barcelona!. We have received regulatory approval and successfully completed the site initiation visit for ARI-HER2, a novel academic CAR-T cell therapy developed at the Clínic Barcelona Comprehensive Cancer Centre (4CB).