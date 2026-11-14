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Frankie & Joe's Pizza is Firing Up Real NYC Pizza for the First Time in Boca Raton
3 days ago
Frankie & Joe's is two NYC guys bringing real New York City pizza vibes to Boca Raton, with authentic, thin and crispy New York-style pizza & Slices. BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is pizza, and then there is real New York City pizza. The kind with a thin, crispy crust, rich tomato sauce, premium mozzarella, and that unmistakable crunch that keeps people coming back for another slice. For New Yorkers who have made South Florida home, finding that authentic NYC pizza experience hasn't always been easy. Now, Frankie & Joe's Pizza is bringing a taste of New York City to the heart of downtown Boca Raton. https://frankieandjoespizza.com/
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