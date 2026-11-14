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Daniele Paone: New Era in Innovative Bladder Cancer Care
4 days ago
Daniele Paone, Vice President, US Commercial Oncology, DNA Damage Response Franchise at AstraZeneca, shared on LinkedIn:. Today, AstraZeneca announced FDA approval of our perioperative immunotherapy combination for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for or declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Positive high-level results from the VOLGA Phase III study shared recently at the ESMO led to the FDA’s decision, with data showing a 42% reduction in the risk of death and a manageable safety profile.