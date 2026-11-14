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As Contractors Set 2027 Pricing, Henry Goudreau Warns the Markup-Versus-Margin Error Is Quietly Eating Their Profit
3 days ago
With overhead averaging about 25% of sales, a job priced on the wrong math can be a loser the day it is signed — free Business Evaluations open. SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As construction company owners across the United States build their 2027 budgets and set next year's pricing, Henry Goudreau, C.S.L., founder of Contractor Coaching, is warning that the most expensive mistake in the industry is made before the first job is ever sold: confusing markup with margin, and pricing work that never recovers the company's overhead.