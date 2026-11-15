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Boys Soccer: Unlikely Hero Alex Venalonzo Lifts Legend To First 5A State Title
4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — Alex Venalonzo hadn’t left the bench for the Legend boys soccer team until the key minutes of the most important game of the season. Decimated by injuries and the absence of their top scorer in Saturday night’s Class 5A state championship against Ralston Valley, the Titans needed all hands on deck in their quest to win the program’s first state title.