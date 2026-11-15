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Warren Wilson races past Carolina Christian, 99-72
4 days ago
SWANNANOA, N.C. — Warren Wilson used a decisive first-half run and balanced scoring to earn a 99-72 win over Carolina Christian on Saturday at DeVries Athletic Center. After Carolina Christian pulled within 10-8, the Owls answered with a 9-0 run. Ashteon Glass started it with a layup, then Eli Hawk, Oscar Engfors, Braxton Crocker and Ethan Nelson added baskets, including Nelson's three-pointer, to push the lead to 25-10. Warren Wilson kept building from there and took a 54-26 advantage into halftime.